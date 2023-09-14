Golden State Equity Partners Buys Shares of 3,107 PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wedbush lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $179.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $247.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.85 and a 200-day moving average of $184.59. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.98 and a 1-year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 88.62%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

