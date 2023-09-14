Golden State Equity Partners Buys New Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,334 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Workday by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 169,893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,090,000 after purchasing an additional 11,910 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter worth $606,000. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its position in Workday by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 8,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Workday by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Workday by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,869 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total transaction of $856,712.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,893 shares in the company, valued at $122,648,526.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $856,712.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,893 shares in the company, valued at $122,648,526.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $27,146,083.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,146,083.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,476 shares of company stock worth $33,752,223 over the last ninety days. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Workday from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on WDAY

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $245.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $64.24 billion, a PE ratio of -510.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.23. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.72 and a 12 month high of $252.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.12.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.