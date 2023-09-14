Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) Short Interest Up 515.0% in August

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 386,200 shares, an increase of 515.0% from the August 15th total of 62,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 98,059.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,061,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,494,000 after buying an additional 2,059,239 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 350.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,665,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,216 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 897.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 476,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,681,000 after purchasing an additional 428,856 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 129.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 395,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,227,000 after purchasing an additional 222,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,927,000.

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FINX traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.31. The company had a trading volume of 6,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,359. Global X FinTech Thematic ETF has a one year low of $18.35 and a one year high of $24.78. The stock has a market cap of $380.17 million, a PE ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.45.

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Increases Dividend

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from Global X FinTech Thematic ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.00.

The Global X FinTech ETF (FINX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Fintech Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed markets that derive significant revenues from providing financial technology products and services. FINX was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

