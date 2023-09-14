FY2023 Earnings Estimate for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for CMS Energy in a report released on Wednesday, September 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $3.11 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.12. The consensus estimate for CMS Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.10 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for CMS Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $3.36 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.62 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on CMS Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.73.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

CMS Energy stock opened at $56.79 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.55. CMS Energy has a 52 week low of $52.41 and a 52 week high of $68.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of CMS Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In other news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,345 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $131,460.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,830.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.00%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Stories

