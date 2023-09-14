FRMO Co. (OTCMKTS:FRMO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FRMO Co. (OTCMKTS:FRMOGet Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 428.6% from the August 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

FRMO traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,387. FRMO has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.48 and its 200-day moving average is $7.60.

FRMO Corporation, through Horizon Kinetics, LLC, operates as an investment advisory and independent research company. The company provides in-depth analysis of information-poor, under-researched companies, and strategies to identify the complex situations primarily to institutional investors. FRMO Corporation was incorporated in 1993 and is based in White Plains, New York.

