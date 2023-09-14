Forza X1 (NASDAQ:FRZA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at ThinkEquity

ThinkEquity initiated coverage on shares of Forza X1 (NASDAQ:FRZA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.
Forza X1 Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FRZA opened at $0.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45. Forza X1 has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $3.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day moving average is $1.27.
Forza X1 (NASDAQ:FRZA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Forza X1
About Forza X1
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Forza X1
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Is Enbridge Stock Too Cheap to Pass Up Now?
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- 5 Best REIT Alternatives for Passive Real Estate Income
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- 5 Reasons Kroger Should Be On Every Income Investor Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Forza X1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forza X1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.