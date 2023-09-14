Forza X1 (NASDAQ:FRZA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at ThinkEquity

ThinkEquity initiated coverage on shares of Forza X1 (NASDAQ:FRZA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Forza X1 Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FRZA opened at $0.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45. Forza X1 has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $3.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day moving average is $1.27.

Forza X1 (NASDAQ:FRZA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Forza X1 stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forza X1, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRZA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,743 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Forza X1 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.74% of the company's stock.

