First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Short Interest Up 604.9% in August

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 433,500 shares, a growth of 604.9% from the August 15th total of 61,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FTXN traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.11. The stock had a trading volume of 11,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,148. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.32 million, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.44. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $31.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.18.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.4157 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTXN. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 121,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. SFI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 94,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 94,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 44.1% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period.

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

