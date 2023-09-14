First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Short Interest Up 604.9% in August

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 433,500 shares, a growth of 604.9% from the August 15th total of 61,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.
First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:FTXN traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.11. The stock had a trading volume of 11,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,148. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.32 million, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.44. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $31.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.18.
First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.4157 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF
The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- WeWork Stock Soars: Meme Stock Madness or Mirage?
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Shutterstock is the Value Stock they don’t want you to know about
- The Dividend Kings With Highest Yield
- 3 Low-Cost ETFs That Are Crushing SPY
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.