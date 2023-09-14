First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 439,600 shares, an increase of 537.1% from the August 15th total of 69,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:FEMB traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.99. 1,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,307. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.18. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.95 and a 52-week high of $30.50.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd.
The First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a broad range of bonds issued by emerging-market sovereign, sub-sovereign and quasi-sovereign entities, denominated in local currencies.
