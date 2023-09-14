First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 439,600 shares, an increase of 537.1% from the August 15th total of 69,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FEMB traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.99. 1,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,307. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.18. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.95 and a 52-week high of $30.50.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF

About First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 510.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 99.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $240,000.

The First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a broad range of bonds issued by emerging-market sovereign, sub-sovereign and quasi-sovereign entities, denominated in local currencies.

