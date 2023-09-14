First Financial Bank Trust Division Sells 188 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

First Financial Bank Trust Division trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,430 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 843.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 220,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total value of $27,905,950.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,490,231.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.10, for a total value of $215,425,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at $141,039,652,654.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 220,740 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total value of $27,905,950.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,490,231.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,170,577 shares of company stock worth $510,048,838. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Oracle from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.22.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $111.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $303.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.85.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

