First Financial Bank Trust Division Reduces Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

First Financial Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 59.0% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.9% during the first quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.9% during the first quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 19.9% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.70.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $95.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.71. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.59 and a 200 day moving average of $96.08.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 26th. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.26%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

