First Financial Bank Trust Division Reduces Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

First Financial Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,742 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in American Express were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.2% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 1.3% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,885 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 0.7% during the first quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,989 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 0.5% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $188.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

Shares of AXP opened at $159.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.90. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $182.15. The company has a market capitalization of $117.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

