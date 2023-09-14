First Financial Bank Trust Division Has $3.40 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

First Financial Bank Trust Division lessened its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,844 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 1.2% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 105,276 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $403,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,927 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Williams Trading cut their price objective on NIKE from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.28.

NKE stock opened at $96.13 on Thursday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $131.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.14.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,078. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

