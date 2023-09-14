First Financial Bank Trust Division Has $288,000 Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

First Financial Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 579 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Cintas were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $379,291,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Cintas by 1,344.1% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 473,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,819,000 after purchasing an additional 440,662 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cintas by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,944,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,675,759,000 after purchasing an additional 283,872 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 483,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,247,000 after buying an additional 237,864 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Cintas by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,247,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $576,464,000 after buying an additional 220,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Cintas news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total transaction of $1,077,136.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,976.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total transaction of $1,332,927.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,920,252.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total value of $1,077,136.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,976.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,820 shares of company stock valued at $4,926,731 in the last quarter. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $514.79 on Thursday. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $370.93 and a 52-week high of $518.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $497.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $474.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.09% and a net margin of 15.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 41.60%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $524.00 to $542.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $523.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $528.07.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

