First Financial Bank Trust Division Grows Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.1% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of IVV opened at $448.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $449.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $427.67. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $461.88. The stock has a market cap of $347.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
