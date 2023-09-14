First Financial Bank Trust Division Cuts Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

First Financial Bank Trust Division trimmed its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 130,632.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,343,859,000 after buying an additional 9,776,533 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,375,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,141,148,000 after acquiring an additional 244,930 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,522,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,721,533,000 after purchasing an additional 132,253 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,608,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,583,053,000 after purchasing an additional 969,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 22.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,665,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,296,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $283.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.00.

CAT stock opened at $276.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $271.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $293.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,759,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.25, for a total value of $2,078,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,918 shares of company stock worth $15,299,870 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

