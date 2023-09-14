First Financial Bank Trust Division Cuts Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

First Financial Bank Trust Division trimmed its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 132.1% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 6,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 1.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 526,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,724,000 after buying an additional 7,437 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 49.4% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 168,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,824,000 after buying an additional 55,680 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 27.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 201,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,744,000 after buying an additional 43,504 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 19.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,308,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,355,000 after buying an additional 212,076 shares during the period. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $96,389.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,554.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 2,068 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $96,389.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,554.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 3,459 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $162,607.59. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,656.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,957 shares of company stock valued at $334,258 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on CBSH shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CBSH

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $47.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.55 and a 12 month high of $72.60.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.08. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 28.39% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $397.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 27.14%.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.