First Financial Bank Trust Division Buys 50 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,736 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 1.2% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $11,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 26,798 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $252,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.7% during the first quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 2,377 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 42.6% in the first quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 12,184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,518.5% in the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 437 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $278.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $221.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.48.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $228.82 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.50 and a fifty-two week high of $237.21. The company has a market cap of $132.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.15.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.31%.

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,562.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

