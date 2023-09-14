Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ FRGI opened at $8.41 on Friday. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $9.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.25 million, a PE ratio of -40.05 and a beta of 1.78.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $106.84 million during the quarter. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 191.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4,272.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical brand. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items.

