Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Gap Up to $64.56

Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $64.56, but opened at $68.59. Etsy shares last traded at $66.81, with a volume of 1,221,009 shares.

ETSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Etsy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.54.

Etsy Trading Up 2.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.71.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.42. Etsy had a negative net margin of 26.84% and a negative return on equity of 69.10%. The business had revenue of $628.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.87 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $1,987,630.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,872.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $1,987,630.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,872.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total transaction of $178,904.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,761.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,998 shares of company stock valued at $7,859,120 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 4.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd grew its stake in Etsy by 2.9% during the first quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 4,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Etsy by 15.2% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 20,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

