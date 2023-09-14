EP Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $5.47 Million in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 54,044 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.82.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $102.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $178.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.21. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $115.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $6,829,785.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $6,829,785.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at $770,759,948.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

