EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 289,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,858,000. Pfizer makes up 0.9% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $1,128,000. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth $635,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 12.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 943,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,508,000 after purchasing an additional 105,205 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at about $95,031,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 103.3% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 24,978 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.35.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $34.08 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.54 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.09. The company has a market capitalization of $192.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

