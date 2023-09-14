Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Short Interest Up 553.3% in August

Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 553.3% from the August 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Ebara Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of EBCOY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.70. 886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,573. Ebara has a fifty-two week low of $15.59 and a fifty-two week high of $26.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.20.

Ebara Company Profile

Ebara Corporation manufactures and sells industrial machinery. It operates through Fluid Machinery & Systems, Environmental Plants, and Precision Machinery segments. The company offers pumps, fans, blowers, chillers, and heating and cooling equipment, compressors, steam turbines, steam turbine generator sets, cryogenic pumps, expanders, dry vacuum pumps, chemical mechanical polishing systems, gas abatement systems, precision machinery network, semiconductor manufacturing equipment, plating systems, and ozonized water generators.

