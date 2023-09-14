Duality Advisers LP Has $3.90 Million Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 293.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,347 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE EMR opened at $97.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $56.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.39. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $100.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 80.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 9.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on EMR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Argus upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

