Duality Advisers LP Boosts Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Duality Advisers LP increased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 23.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,544 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,442 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for 0.6% of Duality Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its holdings in CVS Health by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 8,743 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management raised its holdings in CVS Health by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX raised its holdings in CVS Health by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 20,109 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Arvest Trust Co. N A raised its holdings in CVS Health by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 11,157 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $70.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.62 and a fifty-two week high of $104.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.77 and a 200 day moving average of $72.05.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 106.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CVS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

