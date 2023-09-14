DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Upgraded to “Hold” by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $90.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $70.00.

DASH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on DoorDash from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DoorDash from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on DoorDash from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.86.

Shares of DASH stock opened at $82.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a PE ratio of -25.15 and a beta of 1.63. DoorDash has a 12 month low of $41.37 and a 12 month high of $92.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.74.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that DoorDash will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.81, for a total value of $654,480.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 978,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,065,483.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total value of $5,424,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,667,617.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.81, for a total value of $654,480.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 978,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,065,483.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 932,697 shares of company stock valued at $74,704,414 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in DoorDash by 9.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 10.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 4.4% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 4,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

