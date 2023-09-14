Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $10,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the first quarter worth $270,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 30.8% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 14,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,652,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,557,000 after acquiring an additional 44,906 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.90. 19,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,186. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.54. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $38.59 and a 1 year high of $50.00.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

