DGS Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

DGS Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,271 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 898 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 1.4% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 248,425 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $9,860,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 767,319 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $30,455,000 after acquiring an additional 308,633 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 16.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 67,704 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 9,405 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Foot Locker by 49.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 547,753 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $21,739,000 after purchasing an additional 181,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the first quarter valued at $56,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Foot Locker

In other Foot Locker news, CEO Mary N. Dillon purchased 5,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.17 per share, with a total value of $100,116.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,382.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

Foot Locker stock opened at $17.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.38. Foot Locker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $47.22.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Foot Locker’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 103.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on FL shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Foot Locker from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Foot Locker from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. Williams Trading upgraded Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $42.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.83.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

