DGS Capital Management LLC Has $338,000 Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 12,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $142.90 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $147.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.87 and a 200 day moving average of $140.28. The stock has a market cap of $100.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

