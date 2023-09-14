DGS Capital Management LLC Has $327,000 Stock Position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,389 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 10,008 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 279.5% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 39,989 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 29,453 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 0.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 342,701 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 12,744.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 140,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 138,910 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 11.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Price Performance

PBR opened at $14.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.55. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $16.32.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.71 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a $0.2353 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a yield of 26.3%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is 6.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PBR shares. Bank of America raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.10 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.69.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

