DGS Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,930,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,079,000 after purchasing an additional 158,927 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 4.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,778,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,176,000 after acquiring an additional 187,717 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,583,000 after acquiring an additional 47,046 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,433,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,928,000 after acquiring an additional 11,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,267,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,548,000 after purchasing an additional 84,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $16.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.52. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 1-year low of $9.97 and a 1-year high of $17.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Perdoceo Education Announces Dividend

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Perdoceo Education’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Perdoceo Education’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRDO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Perdoceo Education from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Perdoceo Education in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 12,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $205,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,430,192. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Hurst sold 15,000 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $240,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,641 shares in the company, valued at $5,649,308.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 12,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $205,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,430,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,487 shares of company stock valued at $2,101,268 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

