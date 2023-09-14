Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Shares Gap Up to $1.52

Shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.52, but opened at $1.58. Desktop Metal shares last traded at $1.57, with a volume of 308,061 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Desktop Metal alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average is $1.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $510.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.61.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $53.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.35 million. Desktop Metal had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 235.11%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Desktop Metal

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,026,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,623 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Desktop Metal by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,673,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,134,000 after purchasing an additional 675,320 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Desktop Metal by 22.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,197,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Desktop Metal by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,104,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,034,000 after buying an additional 284,764 shares in the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Desktop Metal

(Get Free Report)

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Desktop Metal Furnace, which is paired with the Studio System and binder jetting solutions to create turnkey metal additive manufacturing solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.