Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Hits New 12-Month High at $1.58

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.58 and last traded at $1.58, with a volume of 1522767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Denison Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.40 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Cormark raised shares of Denison Mines to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.20. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.50 and a beta of 1.83.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.60 million during the quarter. Denison Mines had a negative net margin of 136.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNN. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Denison Mines by 19.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,761,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 282,904 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Denison Mines by 44.4% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 373,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 16,571 shares during the period. Finally, Segra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Segra Capital Management LLC now owns 29,603,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811,997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.93% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

