Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.00-$7.00 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Delta Air Lines also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.00-7.00 EPS.

Shares of DAL traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $39.43. 2,529,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,109,475. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.55. The stock has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.30. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $49.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $15.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DAL. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.88.

In related news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $162,240.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,129.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $162,240.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,129.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $552,112.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,901,428.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,479 shares of company stock worth $1,839,353. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,700,032,000 after buying an additional 1,267,578 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,652,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $756,110,000 after acquiring an additional 579,727 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,168,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $459,144,000 after purchasing an additional 351,286 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,396,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,211,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,079,000 after purchasing an additional 437,281 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

