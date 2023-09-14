CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Short Interest Update

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 454.5% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

CSP Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of CSPI traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.98. 13,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,306. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.05. CSP has a 12-month low of $6.68 and a 12-month high of $21.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.19 million, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.12.

Get CSP alerts:

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.71 million during the quarter. CSP had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 7.42%.

CSP Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. CSP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised CSP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CSP in a research report on Saturday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Report on CSPI

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph R. Nerges bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.49 per share, for a total transaction of $30,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 638,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,892,037.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other CSP news, insider Joseph R. Nerges purchased 3,300 shares of CSP stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $43,989.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 608,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,107,186.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph R. Nerges acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.49 per share, with a total value of $30,980.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 638,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,892,037.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 25,222 shares of company stock worth $359,542 in the last three months. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CSP

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CSP by 100.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of CSP in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSP in the third quarter worth about $283,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in CSP by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in CSP by 2.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CSP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.