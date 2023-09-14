Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Price Target Raised to $48.00

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CRNX. JMP Securities cut their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.7 %

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $28.54 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 0.85. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $31.00.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.09). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,804.10% and a negative return on equity of 61.19%. The firm had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 50,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $1,040,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,167,552.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 50,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $1,040,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 680,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,167,552.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marc Wilson sold 30,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $617,512.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,305.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 119,463 shares of company stock worth $2,437,201. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

