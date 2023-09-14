Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division lessened its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 538 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390,278 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,328,844,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,941,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,174 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,698,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,595,523 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,780,247,000 after buying an additional 535,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on COST. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $566.63.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of COST opened at $559.76 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $571.16. The company has a market capitalization of $248.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $549.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $518.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

