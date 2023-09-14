Contango Ore (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO) Now Covered by Analysts at Maxim Group

Analysts at Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Contango Ore (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 101.68% from the stock’s current price.
Contango Ore Trading Up 2.8 %
CTGO stock opened at $17.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.49. Contango Ore has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $33.67.
Contango Ore (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.04). Equities analysts forecast that Contango Ore will post -5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Contango Ore
Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of gold and associated minerals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company, through its subsidiaries, leases approximately 675,000 acres from the Tetlin Tribal Council and holds approximately 13,000 State of Alaska mining claims for exploration and development; leases mineral rights approximately 8,600 acres of State of Alaska and patented mining claims for exploration from Alaska Hard Rock, Inc; and owns 100% interest in the mineral rights to approximately 214,600 acres of State of Alaska mining claims for exploration located north and northwest of the Manh Choh Project.
