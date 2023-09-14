Contango Ore (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO) Now Covered by Analysts at Maxim Group

Analysts at Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Contango Ore (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 101.68% from the stock’s current price.

Contango Ore Trading Up 2.8 %

CTGO stock opened at $17.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.49. Contango Ore has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $33.67.

Get Contango Ore alerts:

Contango Ore (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.04). Equities analysts forecast that Contango Ore will post -5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Contango Ore

About Contango Ore

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Contango Ore by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Contango Ore by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Contango Ore in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Contango Ore in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Contango Ore by 7,310.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of gold and associated minerals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company, through its subsidiaries, leases approximately 675,000 acres from the Tetlin Tribal Council and holds approximately 13,000 State of Alaska mining claims for exploration and development; leases mineral rights approximately 8,600 acres of State of Alaska and patented mining claims for exploration from Alaska Hard Rock, Inc; and owns 100% interest in the mineral rights to approximately 214,600 acres of State of Alaska mining claims for exploration located north and northwest of the Manh Choh Project.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Contango Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contango Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.