Confluence Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 274,549 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $23,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 95,441.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,868,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,055,971,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854,291 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth $653,884,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 400.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,634,009 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $151,492,000 after acquiring an additional 7,708,450 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Amphenol by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,811,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $823,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310,939 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Amphenol by 850.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,515,374 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $287,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH stock opened at $86.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $51.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $65.21 and a 52 week high of $90.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.03.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $4,428,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $6,653,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,847. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $4,428,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,339,962 shares of company stock worth $117,480,732 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

