Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Price Target Raised to $12.00

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CRK. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.88.

Comstock Resources Stock Performance

Comstock Resources Announces Dividend

Shares of CRK stock opened at $12.09 on Monday. Comstock Resources has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $21.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock Resources

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 115.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,112,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $152,277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,556,426 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the first quarter valued at about $39,279,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Comstock Resources by 1,460.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,864,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681,292 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Comstock Resources in the second quarter valued at about $30,443,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 36.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,783,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $169,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

