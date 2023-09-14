Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 3,143 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 64.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,761 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,143 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,897,320,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $268,923,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $4,274,290.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,596,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $4,274,290.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 407,267 shares of company stock worth $161,485,243. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $440.96.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $416.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $400.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $380.70. The stock has a market cap of $392.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $418.41.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

