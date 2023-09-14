Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lowered its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 42.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,081 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 4,410 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 3.3% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its position in Tesla by 2.1% in the first quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $271.30 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $255.84 and its 200-day moving average is $219.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.86, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.09. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $313.80.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.35, for a total value of $690,875.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,938 shares in the company, valued at $17,392,916.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.35, for a total value of $690,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,392,916.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total value of $2,546,565.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,209,250.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,815 shares of company stock worth $14,384,135. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $240.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. KGI Securities upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Tesla from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.43.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

