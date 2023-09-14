Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,516 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 979 shares during the period. Comcast makes up approximately 1.0% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth $695,100,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 134.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth $29,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Stock Up 1.3 %

CMCSA traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.76. 3,948,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,601,777. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.59 and a 200 day moving average of $40.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $188.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 73.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.88.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

