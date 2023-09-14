Citigroup Boosts FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $295.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $285.00 to $295.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Argus upped their price target on FedEx from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on FedEx from $228.00 to $251.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FedEx from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on FedEx from $272.00 to $312.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $250.21.

NYSE FDX opened at $252.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $63.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $260.68 and its 200 day moving average is $237.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. FedEx has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $270.95.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.87 EPS. Research analysts predict that FedEx will post 17.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,886,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,483,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,816 shares of company stock worth $8,822,147 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter valued at $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

