Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Kennedy Investment Group

Kennedy Investment Group lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Investment Group’s holdings in Chevron were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 52.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Stock Down 0.3 %

CVX stock opened at $166.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $140.46 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The company has a market cap of $310.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.18.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.30%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Chevron from $202.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.28.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

