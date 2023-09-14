Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Purchases 3,005 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 133.1% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.92. 698,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,886,218. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $108.24. The company has a market cap of $68.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.70.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

