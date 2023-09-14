Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Has $1.31 Million Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BND. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14,533.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.96. The company had a trading volume of 501,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,121,973. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.70. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $69.09 and a 12 month high of $74.90.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.1957 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

