Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Buys 1,178 Shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Capital Group Core Equity ETF worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,168,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 306,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 47,968 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 41,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 9,474 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 19,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000.

CGUS stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.11. 27,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,907. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.03 and its 200-day moving average is $24.79. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $20.09 and a 12 month high of $26.57.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

