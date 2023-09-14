Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Has $6.64 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up 1.1% of Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXN. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 892.9% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on TXN shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.32.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $164.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.33. The stock has a market cap of $149.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $145.97 and a 1-year high of $188.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.