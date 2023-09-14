Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Grows Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Soroban Capital Partners LP raised its stake in CSX by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 58,100,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,799,965,000 after purchasing an additional 470,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in CSX by 20.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,565,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,543,883,000 after purchasing an additional 8,797,783 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CSX by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,236,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,172,727,000 after purchasing an additional 690,267 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in CSX by 101,926.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $722,554,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CSX by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,317,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $691,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $30.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $62.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.82 and its 200 day moving average is $31.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $34.38.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 32.82%. CSX’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.29.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

