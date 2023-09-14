Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,233 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $20,406,948,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $22,359,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of COST opened at $561.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $549.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $518.26. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $571.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $248.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

COST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.63.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

